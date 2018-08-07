Glencore’s nightmare year means mountains of money

What’s gone wrong for Glencore this year

Despite all of the above, Glencore is expected to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of about $8.5bn in the first half, its biggest ever.

Those earnings are likely to be driven by bumper profits from coal — Glencore is the world’s biggest shipper — where prices have surged, along with increased copper and cobalt production. The company has already forecast that profits from its hallowed trading business will be close to an all-time high.

Credit Suisse says that while the US probe has cast a shadow over the company, it has more growth potential than its closest rivals, saying, "We estimate Glencore is on track to deliver peer-leading volume growth over the next three years."

Glencore is the last of the big miners to report first-half earnings — BHP runs on a different financial calendar and will post full-year results later this month — with Rio Tinto and Anglo American already reporting big profits. The companies’ use of extra cash has diverged, with Rio saying it would funnel $7bn back to shareholders, while Anglo approved a $5bn new copper mine.

Glencore has favoured building a war chest for deals in recent years rather than giving money back to shareholders. Yet last month, just days after being hit by the US probe, it announced it was buying back $1bn worth of shares. The repurchase amount could be increased this week, Liberum and Macquarie suggested.

Said Davis from Liberum, "I expect an increase in the buyback but management might be reticent, especially if they want the firepower to go out and do other things."

Bloomberg