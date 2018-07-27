Lonmin maintains full-year target despite third-quarter dip

Lonmin, the world’s third-largest platinum miner and target of an all-share takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater, maintained its full-year platinum sales target despite a third-quarter dip.
Lonmin, which has run into financial difficulties, has embraced the takeover offer from Sibanye, a gold and platinum miner.
Lonmin is in the process of cutting 12,600 jobs at its mines as it shuts old, unprofitable mines.
In its third-quarter production and sales update, Lonmin noted that while its platinum sales fell by 2.3% to 176,121oz in the three months to end-June, compared with a year earlier, its overall sales of platinum group metals were up 2% to 352,128oz, with higher ruthenium and iridium sales.
"Platinum sales for the nine months to June 30 2018 were 463,870oz and we are maintaining our sales guidance for the year of 650,000oz to 680,000oz," the company said.
Lonmin achieved a 13% higher rand price for the basket of PGMs it sold during the quarter, realising R13,017/oz as the improved dollar price for the metals was offset by a stronger rand against the dollar
The move away from old, high-cost shafts showed benefits during the quarter, with costs falling by 11% to R11,781 per ounce of PGMs produced. For the nine-month period, costs were R12,538 per PGM ounce, and Lonmin said it would meet its cost guidance of between R12,000 and R12,500, albeit at the upper end of that range.
Lonmin had net cash of $23m by the end of June, up from $17m at the end of March. Lonmin has a $150m loan it has to repay. It had gross cash of $173m at the end of June.
If Lonmin breaches its debt covenants lenders will demand the repayment of the $150m loan. Lenders have suspended the covenant measurements pending the outcome of the Sibanye transaction.
As part of Lonmin’s efforts to shore up its balance sheet and ensure Sibanye’s shareholders will vote in favour of the transaction that would give the gold and PGM miner a rare PGM smelting and refining complex in SA, Lonmin has sold an investment in Zimbabwe.
Lonmin is selling its 50% stake in Petrozim for $14.75m cash to the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe. Petrozim will also pay Lonmin an $8m dividend. The sale needs to meet various conditions and is expected to close before the end of September.
The Sibanye transaction still needs the approvals of the South African competition authorities, and the approvals of shareholders in Lonmin and Sibanye.
