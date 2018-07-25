IRS to become fully integrated unit of Implats, in bid to simply business

Impala Platinum (Implats) is clearing up one of its major problems in its corporate structure, through an R8bn transaction to fold its wholly owned Impala Refining Services (IRS) into its operating subsidiary.

It is doing so because of regulatory pressures and to simplify its business.

With many outsiders — and some insiders — working on the incorrect assumption that IRS housed the refining business in Springs, it was time to make the change by Impala Platinum, the 96%-held subsidiary of the listed company of the same name, buying IRS for R8bn, company spokesperson Johan Theron said.

The R8bn would be a book entry between IRS and Impala and not change anything at the listed company level — certainly not its balance sheet, he said.

IRS was a separately registered company and staffed by three people who scoured the world for platinum group metals. Essentially a toll refining business, IRS made money on the difference between the metal it sourced and the price charged by Impala for processing it.

IRS is a handsome earner for the Impala group. In 2017, it generated net cash of R1.1bn and posted a profit of R1.3bn off revenue of R21.7bn.

IRS sourced metal in concentrate from group mines and joint ventures, notably the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe, the wholly owned Two Rivers mine as well as the joint ventures of Marula in SA and Mimosa in Zimbabwe. These mines accounted for 628,500oz of platinum. Third-party purchases and toll-refining agreements entered into by IRS accounted for another 247,000oz.

In 2017, IRS paid a R1.9bn dividend to the listed Implats.

It is clearly one of the money spinners in Implats and a business that Implats wanted to protect from changes in the regulatory environment that was threatening it. IRS held a beneficiation licence in terms of the Precious Metals Act, allowing it to buy, import, hold, refine, beneficiate and sell platinum group metals.

Since 2007, there has been a wrangle with the Department of Mineral Resources around this licence, with IRS arguing that it did not own mines, smelters or refineries to process platinum group metals. In 2016, the department insisted IRS replace its licence with a precious metals refining licence, which would be subject to compliance with the Mining Charter.

IRS subsequently failed in its application for the new licence in December.

"Following extensive consultation, it was agreed that the most efficient manner in which IRS could commercially meet the requirements to obtain a precious metals refining licence, given its unique operating model, was to become a fully integrated division of Impala, which already processes all the material acquired by IRS and conducts most of the regulatory and administrative duties required in terms of the Precious Metals Act," Implats said.

"Not securing the required regulatory approvals would preclude IRS from continuing to conduct its business as it would not be able to secure the necessary permits to purchase material containing precious metals from its customers," it said.

