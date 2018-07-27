Companies / Mining

Anglo CE Mark Cutifani commits to SA, welcomes improved Mining Charter

The Anglo American CE says the producer has no intention of selling assets in SA

27 July 2018 - 05:37 ALLAN SECCOMBE
Mark Cutifani. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Mark Cutifani. Picture: BUSINESS DAY


Anglo American has no intention of selling South African assets and, while welcoming the improved Mining Charter, CE Mark Cutifani said the industry would come up with innovative suggestions to make it more palatable to investors, communities and labour.

Anglo’s South African assets, ranging from the most profitable platinum mine in the world, a large new diamond mine and an iron ore cash machine to coal and manganese operations, have long been the source of speculation about whether they should remain in the company.

Some analysts have suggested that they weigh on the London-listed company’s share price because of the regulatory uncertainty bedevilling SA’s mining sector, and that a lot of value could be unlocked by selling them.

