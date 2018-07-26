Anglo American ready to go ahead with $5.3bn Quellaveco copper mine

Anglo American will build a new copper mine in Peru for up to $5.3bn, after reporting a drop in net debt for the interim period despite a small dip in attributable profit.

Anglo, one of the world’s large diversified mining companies, reported an interim dividend of $0.49 per share, returning $630m to shareholders, compared with the $0.48 it paid at the same time last year.

Attributable profit for the six months to end-June fell to $1.3bn from $1.4bn a year earlier, with revenue rising to $13.7bn from $12bn before.

Higher operating costs and income tax were a feature of the first half of the year compared with a year earlier.

Net debt fell by about $500m to $4bn and chief financial officer Stephen Pierce said he wanted a net debt figure by the end of the financial year to have a "nice 3 in front of it", depending on the commodity price cycle, but Anglo was "very comfortable" with the prevailing net debt level.