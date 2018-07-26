Anglo American ready to go ahead with $5.3bn Quellaveco copper mine
Anglo American will build a new copper mine in Peru for up to $5.3bn, after reporting a drop in net debt for the interim period despite a small dip in attributable profit.
Anglo, one of the world’s large diversified mining companies, reported an interim dividend of $0.49 per share, returning $630m to shareholders, compared with the $0.48 it paid at the same time last year.
Attributable profit for the six months to end-June fell to $1.3bn from $1.4bn a year earlier, with revenue rising to $13.7bn from $12bn before.
Higher operating costs and income tax were a feature of the first half of the year compared with a year earlier.
Net debt fell by about $500m to $4bn and chief financial officer Stephen Pierce said he wanted a net debt figure by the end of the financial year to have a "nice 3 in front of it", depending on the commodity price cycle, but Anglo was "very comfortable" with the prevailing net debt level.
Mark Cutifani, Anglo CEO, said the company would fund its 60% portion of the Quellaveco from cash flows within the group.
"We can maintain a very conservative position on the balance sheet and make sure we invest in other opportunities across our business so we can improve the business across the portfolio and grow sensibly," Cutifani said.
The Quellaveco copper project in Peru is the first major new mining project for Anglo since its unhappy foray into the Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil, which cost the company more than $13bn to buy in 2008 and build, and has yet to come close to fulfilling its potential.
Anglo has Japan’s Mitsubishi as a 40% partner in Quellaveco, diluting its risk, but Cutifani said it was one of the best-prepared projects he’d seen in his 40 years of mining experience.
As part of a deal unveiled with Mitsubishi in June, the Japanese company will pre-fund the first $500m Anglo will spend on the project, which will reach full production in 2023 and deliver 300,000 tonnes a year of copper at a cash cost of $1.05 a pound in the first decade of operations.
The mine will repay itself in four years, Anglo said. Its total exposure to the project is $3.18bn.
In the first six months of the year, Anglo reported a 6% improvement in production of its commodities on a copper-equivalent basis, with strong showings from metallurgical coal in Australia, copper and diamonds from its 85%-held De Beers as well as platinum group metals.
