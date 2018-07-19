De Beers set to take over Peregrine Diamonds in Canada

De Beers launched a C$107m takeover of Canadian miner Peregrine Diamonds, extending its footprint in Canada’s frozen north after recently bringing the Gahcho Kué joint-venture mine into full production.

In a rare move by De Beers, the world’s largest source of rough diamonds by value and the 85%-held Anglo American subsidiary has embarked on corporate action, replacing carats from mines it has shut, and is closing in Canada.

Peregrine is the sole owner of the Chidliak prospect, which has an inferred resource of 22-million carats and needs about C$455m to bring into production, including a C$55m contingency and a 160km all-weather road to Iqaluit, the Nunavut capital.

Studies by Peregrine show Chidliak would take 2.2 years to pay back its capital and have pre-tax cash flow of C$2bn over its 13-year life of mine.

"The Chidliak resource holds significant development potential and will be an exciting addition to our portfolio," De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said.

"With a strong outlook for consumer demand, we are seeking new opportunities to invest in our future supply potential, and look forward to growing our portfolio in Canada and working with community partners in the Nunavut Territory as we further develop the project."

Peregrine, which last traded at 16 Canadian cents, had a market capitalisation of C$71m. De Beers is paying a premium for the company, offering 24 Canadian cents cash per share.

De Beers said the Chidliak prospect had an estimated grade of 2.41 carats per tonne and a diamond valuation of $151 per carat making the targeted mining area "one of the most attractive undeveloped diamond resources in Canada".

The Chidliak deposit had 74 kimberlites and Peregrine was focusing of just two of them as a mining project.

"With the transformation of our company in Canada over the past two years, our focused investment in new and innovative mining methods, and our expertise in Canada’s arctic environments, we believe we are very well positioned to now develop the resource further," Cleaver said.

De Beers has secured support from the board and other shareholders representing 44% of shares for its transaction.