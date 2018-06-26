De Beers enjoys strong diamond sales despite economic uncertainty

De Beers has reported strong diamond sales in the face of global economic uncertainty and the looming threat of the synthetic gem market.

On Tuesday, the Anglo American subsidiary and the world’s largest diamond producer reported its latest provisional rough-diamond sales numbers — the fifth sales cycle for the year — of $575m.

This is a 6% increase from the $541m in sales realised in the fifth sales cycle in 2017, and it is 3.7% higher than the $554m in sales from the fourth cycle, which occurred in May this year.

"Sentiment in the diamond industry’s mid-stream is positive following the JCK Las Vegas trade show [the jewellery industry’s premier trade show] at the start of the month," said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver in a statement.

The mid-stream refers to the portion of the industry that buys rough diamonds from the mines and sells the gems onto jewellers, typically made up of diamond cutters and polishers.

Diamond consultant John Bristow said that while commodities on the whole have taken a big knock, largely thanks to the threat of US President Donald Trump’s trade war, the diamond business has escaped these impacts and "is ticking along quite solidly and with a good outlook".

Healthy demand for diamond jewellery in the Chinese retail market, a big driver for the global industry, is also on the up Bristow said. "Wherever you look worldwide, people are moving up the value chain, and looking for bigger diamonds. The numbers are positive and the underlying fundamentals are positive."

Analyst estimates, as previously reported by Business Day, are that synthetic diamonds could account for 5% to 8% of the polished diamond market by weight, but less by value. Even so, they pose enough of a threat to the traditional rough-diamond industry that last month De Beers announced it would set up its own synthetic diamond production and sales facility.

Cleaver said De Beers continued to see good demand for its rough diamonds across the product range, with Bristow saying synthetic gems mainly compete at the bottom end of the market with smaller diamonds, but "things won’t change massively overnight".