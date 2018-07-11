Glencore committee to probe corruption includes chair Tony Hayward

London — Glencore has set up a board committee to respond to a US probe into possible corruption at the world’s biggest commodity trader.

The committee is formed of chairman and former BP CEO Tony Hayward, as well as nonexecutive directors Patrice Merrin and Leonhard Fischer, Glencore said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week, Glencore said the US department of justice demanded documents relating to possible corruption and money laundering regarding its business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela over the past decade. The news marked the latest twist in a tumultuous year for the company, knocking about $5bn off its market value in just a day.

On July 5, Glencore moved to soothe investor concerns by saying it would buy back as much as $1bn of its shares in 2018.

"Glencore takes ethics and compliance seriously throughout the group," Hayward said in the statement.

"The company will co-operate with the department of justice, while continuing to focus on our business and seeking to maximise the value we create for our diverse stakeholders in a responsible and transparent manner."

