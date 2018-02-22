Sibanye-Stillwater withholds final dividend as it plunges into loss

Sibanye-Stillwater withheld its final dividend for the first time as it posted a deep plunge into an annual loss and ballooning debt, and instead opted to issue shares to its investors as it bedded down a number of costly acquisitions.

Sibanye, which had boasted of setting itself apart from its peers by paying industry-leading dividends, reported an attributable loss of R4.4bn for the year to end-December compared with attributable earnings of R3.5bn a year earlier.

"In the near term, cash preservation is prudent and as a result no final dividend is being declared," it said.

Sibanye will issue four shares for every 100 shares held by investors in lieu of a dividend. At the half way mark of 2017, it withheld its interim dividend and gave investors two shares per 100 held.