Miners’ mixed blessing

Gold miners have mixed feelings about the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa. It could usher in a more investor-friendly mining regime, but at the same time, hopes that SA will be better managed have caused the rand to strengthen. As long as the dollar gold price remains flat, the strong rand and inflationary pressures are squeezing miners’ revenue and profits. This puts some mines at risk of closure and increases the attractions of shallower prospects outside SA or low-cost tailings treatment in SA.

Pan African Resources’ two highest-cost mines, Evander Underground and Consort, are being reviewed. CEO Cobus Loots says management is talking to labour unions and nothing is ruled out.

In the six months to December, Evander Underground’s all-in sustaining cost (AISC) was R673,444/kg and Consort’s was R761,562/kg, against an average received gold price of R551,506/kg. In the same period last year, the average gold price was R565,298/kg.

Pan African as a whole is still profitable, though less so than in 2016. Its Barberton Mines were hit by technical issues, labour and community protests and Evander No 8 also experienced pumping problems.

The group is ramping up its lower-cost tailings treatment operations, including the huge Elikhulu project which is scheduled to deliver its first gold in August.

Another struggler is Gold Fields’ South Deep, on which the group has spent R29bn to date, including R19bn to buy it and R10bn on capex.

Once again, South Deep, where there have been various failed plans and the head of operations has changed almost every other year, fell short of targets last year. It produced 3% less gold than in 2016, at an AISC of R600,109/kg. CEO Nick Holland says the mine was unable to make up production lost in the first quarter of the year when there were two deaths and three falls of ground.

He says the fundamental issue that South Deep needs to tackle is not the quality of the orebody, which is excellent, or the mining method, which is correct, but improving the efficiency of the workforce.

South Deep employs about 6,000 people, including contractors, out of Gold Fields’ total global workforce of about 18,000, yet it contributes just over 10% of group global gold-equivalent production of 2,16moz. Gold Fields’ three Australian mines contribute 935,000oz.