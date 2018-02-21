Companies / Mining

Higher metal prices allow Assore room to issue big dividend

21 February 2018 - 11:15 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Higher commodity prices helped Assore in the six months to December, offsetting the effect of a stronger rand.

The diversified miner reported a 12% rise in headline earnings to R2.4bn, as the basket of commodities it sells increased, save for chrome ore.

The company said the markets for its commodities remained buoyant, with world economic growth estimated at 3.6% for 2017 and China’s growth at 6.9% over the same period.

Assore is in a 50-50 mining and processing joint venture with African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), called Assmang, producing iron ore and manganese. It also owns 100% of the Dwarsrivier Chrome Mine, after buying out African Rainbow Minerals’s stake in 2016.

Assmang grew headline earnings 21.7% in the review period, more than compensating for the lower earnings in the rest of the group’s operations.

The interim dividend was increased by hefty 67% to R10 share, as result of what the company said was a "strong balance sheet and good operational cash generation".

The share price was up 8% to R317 in early trade on the JSE on Wednesday, valuing Assore at R44.5bn.

Record imports of iron ore by China boost Kumba and Assore on Friday

Chinese imports grew more than 18% in September from the same month in 2016, far higher than an economists’ consensus of 13.5% from a poll by ...
Companies
4 months ago

Assore wins bet on Dwarsrivier chrome mine

CEO Charles Walters says investors have raised the question of a special dividend
Companies
5 months ago

STOCKWATCH: Assore shares jump up to 8% following trading update

Headline earnings per share are expected to jump by up to 208.5% in the year to June
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
What the Dutch court ruling means for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff suffers new blow in Dutch court
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery offers aid in public health
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Guptas' Optimum ‘could lose’ its licence after ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Discovery ‘on track’ to launch its bank in 2018
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.