Higher metal prices allow Assore room to issue big dividend

Higher commodity prices helped Assore in the six months to December, offsetting the effect of a stronger rand.

The diversified miner reported a 12% rise in headline earnings to R2.4bn, as the basket of commodities it sells increased, save for chrome ore.

The company said the markets for its commodities remained buoyant, with world economic growth estimated at 3.6% for 2017 and China’s growth at 6.9% over the same period.

Assore is in a 50-50 mining and processing joint venture with African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), called Assmang, producing iron ore and manganese. It also owns 100% of the Dwarsrivier Chrome Mine, after buying out African Rainbow Minerals’s stake in 2016.

Assmang grew headline earnings 21.7% in the review period, more than compensating for the lower earnings in the rest of the group’s operations.

The interim dividend was increased by hefty 67% to R10 share, as result of what the company said was a "strong balance sheet and good operational cash generation".

The share price was up 8% to R317 in early trade on the JSE on Wednesday, valuing Assore at R44.5bn.