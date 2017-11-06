There is no risk of closure, Lonmin CEO Ben Magara says, as strike looms

Mooinooi — The threat of a strike has put renewed pressure on Lonmin on Monday as CEO Ben Magara seeks to reassure investors that the platinum miner’s underlying business is robust.

The South African firm, not for the first time, faces an uncertain future in the wake of a 30% plunge in its share price on Friday, after it delayed annual financial results because it could not yet give a specific figure for the impact of an ongoing business review.

The company has said it has sufficient liquidity to fund it through a review that could include the sale of assets, job cuts and the renegotiation of loan agreements.

“There is no risk of closure,” Magara said on Monday, adding that the disposals of noncore greenfield projects and downstream processing capacity were on the table.

“Our underlying operations are continuing to perform very well ... So that we have some bit of cash. Because a loss-making business would not be able to buy ambulances,” Magara said.

But tension with some of its workers risks adding to the problems facing Lonmin. Union Solidarity, which represents mostly skilled employees, said its members supported plans to go on strike in December or in January, in a dispute over how the company handles investor relations.

The union would also apply to have Lonmin protected from creditors — business rescue — if the company pleaded poverty to cut jobs, Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis said.

Magara was speaking at a ceremony to present new health and road projects Lonmin is funding near its mines in the North West. It donated 16 ambulances‚ a patient transporter and two mobile school clinics to the communities surrounding its operations in the province. Four of the ambulances will remain at the Bapong Community Health Centre.

“This move was prompted by our concern that emergency medical services are not always readily available in the greater Lonmin communities‚” Lonmin's executive vice-president for stakeholder engagement and regulatory affairs Thandeka Ncube said.

Four of the vehicles will be permanently stationed at the Bapong Community Health Centre‚ while the remainder will be available to serve the entire Bojanala Municipality.

In the health initiative‚ Lonmin spent R10m, which included hiring and training eight emergency medical services (EMS) staff per vehicle‚ all recruited from the local community.

Apart from the ambulances‚ the supplementary vehicles include obstetric ambulances‚ a health promotion vehicle‚ and two mobile school health clinics.

Lonmin, one of the world’s top platinum producers, has been in the doldrums for years due to low prices and soaring costs, and has been to shareholders for rights issues to shore up its balance sheet three times since 2009.

There has also been speculation about a deal to combine with fellow South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater.

Shares in Lonmin, which is listed in London and Johannesburg and has a market capitalisation of only about $260m, remained volatile on Monday.

They were down 1.6% in Johannesburg by 10am GMT after an initial fall of 10%. The London-listed stock actually made up a little lost ground.

With Penwell Dlamini

Reuters