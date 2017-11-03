Question mark over value of assets leads Lonmin to delay its full-year results

Lonmin is delaying publishing its results for the year to end-September over the concern that the book value of its assets has fallen under the level agreed with lenders, the platinum miner said in a production update on Friday.

Lonmin was scheduled to release its results on November 13, but said its auditors required additional time to assess the impairments of its assets. A new date will be announced in due course.

"Underlying operational performance, as outlined in the fourth-quarter production report, continues to be strong, while the rand basket price has improved since the announcement of the operational review," CEO Ben Magara said in the statement.

Lonmin had gross cash of $253m at September 30, which its board said provided adequate liquidity to fund the business through its operational review process.

The group increased its platinum production by 7.7% to 185,049oz in the September quarter from the matching period in 2016. But its platinum output for the year declined by 1.3% to 651,307oz.

Its platinum sales for the year fell by 4% to 706,030oz, but exceeded its guidance of between 650,000oz and 680,000oz.

Its average rand full basket price for the fourth quarter fell 8.7% to R11,567 per platinum group metals (PGM) ounce due to a stronger rand.

Its unit costs for the fourth quarter were R11,524 a PGM ounce, an increase of 4.3% on the fourth quarter of 2016.

Its production costs rose 8.9% over the year to R11,701, which was within its guidance of between R11,300 and R11,800 a PGM ounce, the update said.

"Our principal focus for 2017 was to remain at least cash neutral in line with our short-term strategic objective to be able to deal successfully with the continued low PGM pricing environment," Magara said.

"Given the slow start to the year, we are pleased with the way our mining operations have performed throughout the last three successive quarters to compensate for the poor performance in the first four months of the financial year up to January 31 2017."