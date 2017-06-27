Convincing banks to back new mining charter is going to be a tough sell

"The charter will have an effect on our ability to finance the mining industry in SA," said Ursula Nobrega, a spokesperson for Investec. "We already exercise caution as to who and what projects we finance."

SA is pushing to increase black ownership as it seeks to redress economic imbalances caused by apartheid. The introduction of the latest charter triggered a sell-off in mining stocks and a drop in the rand amid concerns that the new rules will deter investment when the country is already in recession.

The sector, once the economy’s bedrock and the foundation on which Joburg was built, now accounts for only 7.3% of GDP, while fixed-investment into the industry shrank, hitting a 10-year low last year, according to the Chamber of Mines, which represents the biggest producers. SA holds the biggest reserves of platinum, chrome and manganese and mining companies operating in the country include Anglo American, Glencore and AngloGold Ashanti.

The new rules do not give credit for deals already concluded and from which black shareholders have since divested. They also impose a community-development tax equal to 1% of revenue and expand quotas for buying goods and services from black-owned companies.

The Chamber of Mines said it would challenge the new rules in court, while Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the charter to be reconsidered and the ANC said the legislation may cause job losses.

With mining companies using diminishing cash flows to finance empowerment deals, "there could be fewer bankable transactions," Sandile Mbulawa, head of resource finance for Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), said in an interview.

Business development director Henk de Hoop said that if the charter was implemented in its current form, fewer companies would meet RMB’s predetermined measures for funding approval.

Moody’s Investors Service said the proposals were credit negative for mining companies because they would likely require miners to use cash or raise debt to facilitate the equity transfer.