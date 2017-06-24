RON DERBY: Dear minister — ignore the miners at your peril

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, in putting together the revised Mining Charter, has chosen to work around the industry, seemingly consulting on its finer details with his political masters — and they aren't necessarily based in Luthuli House. In doing so, he has only served to add to the distrust between government, business and labour, fuelling uncertainty around an economy smothered by it.

Knowing miners, they'll brawl over this charter. A minister accountable to his own party would at the very least ensure that there was enough consultation, especially in such a climate. But here we have a minister trying to ram through a piece of legislation that is integral to the country's transformation project, perhaps even more important than the land question.

It will serve as a road map for the transformational journey the country still has to travel, a journey that over the past decade hasn't been smooth, especially considering the 2008 global recession.

Black consortiums have fallen by the wayside — one of the most high-profile being the demise of Tokyo Sexwale's Mvelaphanda Resources, a company that its owner once famously said would serve as the new Anglo American and render him a "black Harry Oppenheimer".

Now, miners are a tough crowd — and wealthy. When negotiating with countries they come ready for a battle royale. A well-prepared and equipped state should know that in a battle over ideas, this is the crowd where it's the bloodiest before any breakthrough.

When he was still AngloGold CEO, Mark Cutifani, in disagreeing with an Australian taxation change, played some part in the removal of a prime minister some seven years ago.

OK, maybe I've overstated his part a tad, but it's not only miners who are bruisers - their labour unions and other stakeholders are as well.

It's a massive blunder to not open the door to their views, whether you agree with them or not on the transformation of the industry. They employ the bulk of this country's "unskilled" labour force, whose size is a major impediment to growth. It doesn't necessarily mean their views will hold sway over yours; and, as a governing party, you supposedly have the electorate on your side.

You just may have the moral high ground, if you have the credibility.

On that score, we know Zwane is lacking. By railroading this process, it ensures but one thing: more uncertainty over transformation, which this country can't allow to fail. There will be court processes over the charter, and I am just imagining a judgment that goes against the spirit of transformation.

I wasn't too keen on the path chosen by former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi in trying to find a solution for the "once empowered, always empowered" argument. I feared the answer to the most important project since 1994. Mining charters need to get everyone's buy-in, and not be imposed by any one party — especially one whose voice is as fractured as the ANC's is right now.