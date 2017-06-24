Mining Charter takes from Peter to pay Paul, but where's profit?
Banks will simply stop financing BEE deals if industry is 'uninvestable'
It's more than a decade since the introduction of the first Mining Charter in South Africa, and the story of black entrepreneurs taking over mining companies is still one that gets many commentators fuming.
Over time, empowerment deals have yielded some apparent success stories, such as Exxaro Resources, but many ventures have failed.
One negative example is the collapse of Tokyo Sexwale's mining vehicle Mvelaphanda Resources, which failed in the aftermath of the global crash in 2008. The former human settlements minister spoke of his ambitions of being a "black Harry Oppenheimer", referring to the son of Ernest Oppenheimer, who founded Anglo American almost 100 years ago.
The first Mining Charter, drawn up in consultation with the government and mining houses, was signed in 2004. At the heart of its failure, and that of many empowerment consortiums, was funding. The third Mining Charter addresses the issue of BEE partners, which in the past found themselves in a lot of debt due to falling commodity prices, with no capital to pay off the debt. This forced them to sell their shares.
"The nature of the industry is cyclical and so granting shares to people with no capital is always going to be dangerous," said Sanlam Private Wealth equity analyst Shiraaz Abdullah.
BEE partners
To deal with the problem, the charter now stipulates mines must pay 1% of turnover to BEE partners, and if the BEE debt is not paid off at the end of 10 years, the banks or the company must write it off. But in practice, said Abdullah, banks would simply not lend money to future schemes: "There is no use in quickly trying to transform the country if you're going to make the sector uninvestable, leading to the downfall of the sector which you're supposed to be transforming."
Jonathan Veeran, partner and deputy head of the mining sector group at Webber Wentzel, said obtaining funding for BEE deals would be difficult because mining companies had not shown consistent dividend flows for a while now. "Changing the regulatory framework every 10 years is not going to work. It's going to discourage investment," Veeran said.
One analyst said it seemed that "all BEE deals would have to be vendor financed, not bank financed".
Regardless of the economic outlook, the debt will have to be written off after 10 years if not fully paid for in dividends by that time. This, according to the charter, is to "ensure that they [black entrepreneurs] receive real economic value from their participation, rather than decades of debt repayments".
A report compiled by Nedbank equity analysts says there are still many uncertainties in the charter. How companies even begin to top up BEE stakes with 4%, or start from scratch, is still unclear. Nedbank analyst Leon Esterhuizen said that if the charter accepted past BEE deals, the implied dilution risk across the industry would be no more than the 4% required top-up, but without such credits, the impact on some companies could be as high as 20%, with the industry on average facing around 12% or so.
The charter seemed to be "taking from one group of shareholders and giving to another, but there is no value-add, no growth in the economy, and if it fails you'll just have to do it again and again".
