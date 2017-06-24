New charter will cripple not only mining

The mining industry would assert that the degree of transformation that has occurred, despite the tough operating environment since the end of the commodities boom in 2008, is remarkable.

The value of empowerment transactions between 2000 and 2014 amounted to R205-billion in 2014 money terms, with R159-billion in value transfer to BEE entities in that period.

In the spheres of employment equity, BEE procurement, housing, skills training and other pillars of the mining charter, significant progress can be shown. All the industry's employment equity targets were met, and all hostel dwellers now enjoy single accommodation.

Still, the chamber acknowledges that, such is the impact of the historical legacy, a great deal more remains to be done. And given appropriate conditions, it will be done.

Regrettably, were the charter gazetted by the Department of Mineral Resources on June 15 to be implemented as is, the outcome would not be as intended.

Free carry

Investment in new mines would essentially come to an end. That would be the inevitable impact of the requirement that holders of new mining rights would be obliged to hand over, free of charge to BEE entities, a 30% holding in the new enterprise. The reason it is a "free carry" is because the full value would need to be available to the BEE shareholders within 10 years.

In addition, 1% of revenues would have to be paid to the 30% BEE shareholders every year. To illustrate, in 2016 the total dividends paid by mining companies was R6-billion. Total revenues amounted to R571-billion. Once the 1% of that amount (R5.7-billion) was paid preferentially to the 30% BEE holders, it would leave almost nothing for the remaining shareholders. That is hardly an investment incentive.

Another disempowering feature of the charter's new provisions is the requirement that 60% of funds allocated to skills training should be diverted elsewhere.

The 2010 charter, with industry agreement, required that companies allocate 5% of payroll to training purposes.

The new charter, however, requires that one-fifth of that 5% be donated to tertiary institutions and another two-fifths be handed to the new Mining Transformation and Development Agency, whose objectives and governance structures are not disclosed.

The mining industry's payroll was R120-billion in 2016, meaning total training spend of about R6-billion.

The new charter would want more than half of that to be removed from the training of employees, which has been critical to the improved employment equity efforts over the years, as well as necessary to productivity levels.

A third major cost impact of the new charter is the provision that foreign suppliers to the industry be required to contribute 1% of the value of their supply contracts to the Mining Transformation and Development Agency (whose cash flows will be something most mining companies can only dream of).

Most foreign procurement is for capital goods not produced locally. What this will mean is an increase in input costs by at least R450-million for local mining companies as suppliers pass on this cost.

State capture

All these new costs would have a serious impact on even a healthy industry. The reality is that South Africa's mining sector is in crisis. The sector is smaller in real GDP terms in 2016 than it was in 1994. Investment at the gross and net levels has declined in the past two years, with net investment down substantially. The sector has faced a hostile regulator, rapidly escalating costs (for example electricity), challenging employment relations, and policy and regulatory uncertainty.

It has also been in the eye of the storm regarding state capture.

In 2015, the sector made a R31-billion loss and at current prices 60% of the platinum sector is loss-making. Since 2012 over 70,000 jobs have been lost in the sector. This further squeeze on margins would be particularly drastic in these already difficult circumstances. Another 50,000 to 100,000 direct mining jobs are at risk because of this charter. Between 100,000 and 200,000 jobs in other sectors would also be at risk.

Further downgrades

This unilaterally developed draconian charter has spooked the markets and will be negative for investment. Already, listed mining companies lost R51-billion in value on June 15.

This will affect the pension funds and investments of millions of South Africans, including government employees whose investment via the Public Investment Corporation lost R2.7-billion on the day the charter was gazetted.

This excludes the impact of the downgrade of South African mining equities because of policy and regulatory risks that were already priced into share prices.

The mining sector's poor economic performance of the past several years will worsen and be a drag on the overall growth rate. The impacts are already being felt in associated industries, by the fiscus through lower taxes and in terms of export earnings. This will contribute to the ratings agencies potentially further downgrading the country to total junk status. This will not be transformative but massively damaging to all South Africans.

• Baxter is CEO of the Chamber of Mines