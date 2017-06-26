Mining chamber asks court to interdict charter for its ‘egregious overreach’
The Chamber of Mines says the Department of Mineral Resources negotiated in ‘bad faith’ by producing a third iteration of the charter with elements it had never seen
SA’s Chamber of Mines applied for an urgent interdict in the Gauteng High Court on Monday to halt the implementation of the third Mining Charter, which the group says would destroy the industry and was an example of a minister acting beyond his powers.
The charter, which was published on June 15, knocked nearly R51bn off the market capitalisation of JSE-listed mining shares, the chamber has said.
The application lodged on Monday said the charter "was so obviously beyond the powers of the minister and that, in publishing the 2017 charter, the minister has purported to exercise powers which reside exclusively with Parliament, which he has sought to usurp".
"The 2017 charter represents a most egregious case of regulatory overreach. The act of publication was, and is, harmful not only because of the content of the 2017 charter, and the vague and contradictory language employed to convey that content, but also because of the clear threat to the separation of powers, which that act presents," it said.
"In due course, this court will be asked to set aside the 2017 charter as an unlawful exercise of power. But in the interim, and in order to avoid further harm and hopefully restore a degree of confidence not only in the mining industry as an investment opportunity but also in this country’s institutions, urgent relief is necessary," it said.
The chamber has accused the Department of Mineral Resources of negotiating in "bad faith" by producing a final version of the third iteration of the charter containing elements it had not seen before and had not discussed with the department.
The charter set new outlines for mining and prospecting companies to meet for targets of black ownership, procurement of goods and services, employment and environment.
The chamber said on Monday it had applied for interdict to halt the charter and, in due course, would apply for a judicial review of the charter in terms of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, which some lawyers have pointed out would be the basis of their legal action because of the lack of consultation with the party heavily affected by the new charter.
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said at the launch of the charter that the department had consulted with more than 60 stakeholders and could not include all the input from a single role-player.
The chamber’s CEO, Roger Baxter, later commented that none of the chamber’s recommendations or inputs were included in the new charter and that there had been a gap of more than two months between the release of the charter and the last discussion between the two parties. The chamber’s members extract 90% of the value of SA’s annual mineral output.
The chamber said on Monday it supported the transformation of the industry.
"However, they are opposed to the Department of Mineral Resources’ Mining Charter as it ‘attempts to subvert those objectives by the unlawful publication of instruments which purport to give effect to such objectives but in fact undermine them’," the chamber said the application stated.
In its current form, the charter would "destroy the very industry whose survival is necessary to give effect to the objects of the MPRDA (Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act)."
Echoing comments made by a large number of lawyers and industry players since it was launched, the chamber said the charter was "so confusing and confused, and so contradictory in its core provisions, that not only are the mining companies who are supposedly obliged to comply with the 2017 charter perplexed as to what they are required to do, but legal experts themselves are confused and find themselves unable to provide clear advice to their mining and investment clients as to the meaning and effect of the 2017 charter."
