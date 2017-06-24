BRUCE WHITFIELD: The noise is doing the damage

There really is never a dull week. What's increasingly tricky is distilling the difference between the noise that matters and that which should simply be ignored.

Treating every bit of chaos as a threat to your financial wellbeing is enough to make even the most ardent optimist reach for a pack of razor blades. After launching the value-destructive third draft of the mining charter, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane claimed this week he had the full support of the top six in the ANC. Clearly, someone forgot to alert the National Treasury, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who counselled the Department of Mineral Resources to negotiate a settlement with the industry, appeared equally out of touch.

We should also be concerned that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, in attempting to pick up where his predecessor left off three months ago, failed to woo London investors.

They remain befuddled by government's disjointed and destructive economic policy approach. None of it would have been helped by the public protector's bizarre bid to change the Reserve Bank mandate via a constitutional amendment.

Populist rhetoric is drowning out much of the good work being done to try to restore clarity to the South African situation. It might be deliberate.

Odds are it's simple ideological decrepitude which is proving damaging to sentiment. South Africa faces the very real risk of being plunged into a similar economic wilderness that characterised the late 1980s, when the country saw a collapse in confidence as investment dried up and skills left. Then, as now, calamity was entirely preventable. While alarming, the brouhaha around Busisiwe Mkhwebane's clumsy assault on Reserve Bank independence to alter its mandate from maintaining price stability to a woollier instruction to act in the best interests of the people, is less serious.

There is no harm in the Reserve Bank serving the needs of the people - it becomes problematic when it is expected to serve the wishes of some of the people, and that is the risk of tampering with the mandate. Disregarding price stability and inflation targeting puts the already fragile economy at risk. We could see inflation, finally under some control for the first time in 18 months since Nhlanhla Nene got fired in December 2015, back to the levels last seen when PW Botha stalked the Union Buildings.

Then, rates were routinely in the high teens. The fanatical and often unpopular focus on ensuring that inflation stays as near as possible to the 3%-6% range has served the country well by limiting some of the most destructive aspects of crazy price rises.

South Africa lives by the law of unintended consequences. High noise levels are leading to falling confidence and lower asset prices. It's ironic that the biggest beneficiaries of the current crisis will be those with capital who, at some point, will buy assets cheaply. Maybe that's the grand plan. But it's not going to do the vast majority of us any good.

• Whitfield is a public speaker on the political economy and an award-winning financial journalist and broadcaster