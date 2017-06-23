Eskom gives Guptas 75% discount on R2.1bn fine levied on Glencore

At the time, in September 2015, then Eskom CEO Brian Molefe vowed Eskom would not enter into discussions with Glencore or Optimum. “We want our money and we will recover all of it,” said Molefe. He insisted there was nothing to negotiate about. Glencore made numerous attempts to renegotiate the penalty, and to renegotiate its R150 per tonne, 40-year coal supply agreement with Eskom, which it said was below the cost of production.

This hard stance caused Glencore to place the company in business rescue, threatening the jobs.

The business rescue practitioners put the company up for sale, and the Gupta family, through its Oakbay Resources & Energy commenced negotiations to buy it. Eskom’s hard stance continued throughout the sale process. The Guptas took over the company last year, after which Eskom was willing to negotiate on the R2.1bn penalty.

Eskom was keen to recover its R2.1bn fine from Glencore-owned Optimum, but its executive responsible for coal procurement, Matshela Koko, lied on live television about Eskom assisting the Gupta’s Tegeta Resources with R695m in pre-payment for another of its companies that supplied Eskom. This money was used by Tegeta to fund its acquisition of Optimum, former public protector Thuli Madonsela said in her investigation report into state capture last year.

When the private arbitration concluded this year, Koko was Eskom’s acting CEO. Eskom declined to divulge the quantum of the agreement, citing a confidentiality clause, but sources leaked the information to Business Day.

At a media briefing on Friday, Eskom used the same confidentiality clause to avoid explaining the basis on which it had agreed to the 75% discount for the Guptas.

Pressed to intervene in the interests of transparency, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown instructed Eskom to divulge the information to the public, after clearing the confidentiality clause with the counterparty.