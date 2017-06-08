EDITORIAL: Gupta leaks tactics: deny, delay, derail

Of all office-bearers, none needs to be further above suspicion than the finance minister. Yet Malusi Gigaba, still new to treasury and trying to establish credibility, refused to address the apparently damning detail concerning him in the latest Gupta revelations. He is reported to have said that this is not an issue for a media conference, but for a judicial commission.

This sounds reasonable, until you realise that Zuma’s typical response to difficulties is delaying saying or doing anything; then saying he will do something, like appoint a commission of inquiry, but taking time to actually do it; and, finally, when a commission is appointed, doing everything to encourage it to take its time. Even if a friendly judge is not appointed, commissions are inherently time-consuming — remember the Marikana inquiry — and they can be extended by ensuring the terms of reference are as broad as possible.

It should be no surprise that Zuma and his ministers say they welcome a judicial inquiry into state capture, but that it should also investigate the influence of other business players, not only the Guptas. There has been no evidence of such influence, but a lot of time can be spent looking for ghosts. Then, when the commission finally reports, there can be further delays as the president "applies his mind" to the recommendations, with legal challenges also to be considered.

While all this goes on, the looting of the state can continue — though in other respects (intense media scrutiny, the banks making life difficult for them, the auditors and JSE sponsors of Oakbay withdrawing from the relationship), the space for the Guptas to operate is narrowing by the week.