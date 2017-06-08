MINERAL SUPPLIES
Low investment exposes miners’ capex dilemma
Capital expenditure by the top 40 companies in the global mining industry has hit its lowest point in at least 15 years, professional services firm PwC says in its latest annual mining survey.
It expected the outlook for 2017 to be similar, casting doubt on future growth in mineral supplies, PwC said.
The survey of the world’s top 40 mining firms by market capitalisation shows capex fell to $49bn in 2016, down from $138bn in 2012, with at least half of 2016’s spending going towards sustaining existing operations rather than growth.
A large amount of money was spent at the top of the commodity cycle, particularly on iron-ore projects, which were now coming into production, PwC assurance partner Andries Rossouw said.
"There was overinvestment at the top of the cycle," he said on the sidelines of the Junior Indaba mining conference in Johannesburg. "The reality is that if we don’t invest now, we won’t be able to increase production in the future. That’s the nature of the beast and why this is such a cyclical industry.
"There’s not enough cash to fund investment at the bottom of the cycle when it’s cheaper to invest and build new mines in order to drive value from increasing prices," he said.
While spending levels were expected to be similar in 2017, he warned there was not much room left to cut capex.
The focus at mining companies was on repairing their balance sheets after a prolonged tough spell, particularly in 2015. In that year, the top 40 companies had an aggregate net loss of $33bn, with hefty impairments a big factor.
In 2016, the top 40 companies moved to a $20bn net profit, with impairments falling to $19bn, from $56bn the year before as commodity prices improved and the boards’ longer-term view of prices and demand turned more positive.
The top 40 companies repaid $93bn in debt in 2016, compared with $73bn the year before, which had negative consequences for shareholders.
Dividend payments in 2016 fell 45% to $16bn, with some companies stopping payments entirely during the year.
Share issues plunged to $2.3bn, from $22bn the year before, which was distorted by the issuing of $14bn worth of shares by BHP spin-off South32.
Please login or register to comment.