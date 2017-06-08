Companies / Mining

MINERAL SUPPLIES

Low investment exposes miners’ capex dilemma

08 June 2017 - 05:54 Allan Seccombe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Capital expenditure by the top 40 companies in the global mining industry has hit its lowest point in at least 15 years, professional services firm PwC says in its latest annual mining survey.

It expected the outlook for 2017 to be similar, casting doubt on future growth in mineral supplies, PwC said.

The survey of the world’s top 40 mining firms by market capitalisation shows capex fell to $49bn in 2016, down from $138bn in 2012, with at least half of 2016’s spending going towards sustaining existing operations rather than growth.

A large amount of money was spent at the top of the commodity cycle, particularly on iron-ore projects, which were now coming into production, PwC assurance partner Andries Rossouw said.

"There was overinvestment at the top of the cycle," he said on the sidelines of the Junior Indaba mining conference in Johannesburg. "The reality is that if we don’t invest now, we won’t be able to increase production in the future. That’s the nature of the beast and why this is such a cyclical industry.

"There’s not enough cash to fund investment at the bottom of the cycle when it’s cheaper to invest and build new mines in order to drive value from increasing prices," he said.

While spending levels were expected to be similar in 2017, he warned there was not much room left to cut capex.

The focus at mining companies was on repairing their balance sheets after a prolonged tough spell, particularly in 2015. In that year, the top 40 companies had an aggregate net loss of $33bn, with hefty impairments a big factor.

In 2016, the top 40 companies moved to a $20bn net profit, with impairments falling to $19bn, from $56bn the year before as commodity prices improved and the boards’ longer-term view of prices and demand turned more positive.

The top 40 companies repaid $93bn in debt in 2016, compared with $73bn the year before, which had negative consequences for shareholders.

Dividend payments in 2016 fell 45% to $16bn, with some companies stopping payments entirely during the year.

Share issues plunged to $2.3bn, from $22bn the year before, which was distorted by the issuing of $14bn worth of shares by BHP spin-off South32.

Anglo American replaces Sir John Parker with silicon chip boss

Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of microprocessor maker ARM, will take over as chairman on November 1
Companies
21 hours ago

Chamber of Mines to unearth new identity

The Chamber of Mines wants to change its name to reflect its new face because a changing mining landscape has given it new leadership and goals that ...
Features
7 days ago

Big miners battle to join the tech revolution

There has been limited progress towards a transformation the mining companies say is vital to their survival
World
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Four board members quit PetroSA
Companies / Energy
2.
Hikes on cards as Nersa and Eskom appeal is upheld
Companies / Energy
3.
Caxton intervenes in bid to uncover control ...
Companies
4.
Curro’s CEO to take over at Stadio
Companies
5.
Highveld Steel looks after retrenched employees
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Sibanye gets thumbs up from S&P Global Ratings
Companies / Mining

Anglo American replaces Sir John Parker with silicon chip boss
Companies / Mining

SA is in a recession. Here is what that means
Opinion

Science, technology and innovation centre stage in development plans
Opinion

Activist fund wants change on BHP board
Companies

What is hurting miners’ outlook the most?
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.