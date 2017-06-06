Tribeca planning to target overhaul of BHP board

Tribeca has said the fund holds BHP’s London and Sydney traded shares, without disclosing the size of its holdings.

Elliott spokesperson Michael O’Looney declined to comment on whether the fund also planned to propose the replacement of existing directors. New York-based Elliott in May struck an agreement to name three directors to the board of metals manufacturer Arconic amid a campaign criticising underperformance at the producer.

BHP declined 1.2% to A$23.375 at 1:24pm in Sydney trading, extending its decline in 2017 to 6.7%.

Activist investors have gone public since April with attacks on BHP over what they regard as misjudged shale acquisitions, poorly timed share buybacks and disappointing exploration results. Singer’s Elliott argues BHP’s leadership has destroyed $40bn in value and in May called for an independent review of the producer’s $22.5bn petroleum division.

Tribeca would have sufficient support from fellow investors to seek a vote on the replacement of existing board members with alternative candidates, Evans said. "We’d prefer to not need to go down that path," he said.

Potential alternative directors who are in discussions with Tribeca have experience in either the mining or petroleum sectors, or both industries, and include Australian and international candidates, said Evans, who declined to identify the individuals as discussions are private.

"They are people with decades of experience in the sector, and who’ve been extremely successful CEOs as well," Evans said. "That’s our biggest focus at the moment, trying to get more commodities and technical experience on to that board with people who’ve done that in a savvy way within companies."