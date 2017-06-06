What is hurting miners’ outlook the most?

The JSE’s resources-10 sector is down 6% so far in 2017, having gained 26.4% in 2016. The platinum index has lost 7.3% and the gold index has dropped 3.15% after gaining 28.8% in the same year.

The rand has firmed 7.5% against the dollar so far in 2017, from 11.2% in 2016 after having lost 33.8% in 2015.

Despite a lack of profitability among platinum producers, companies have been reluctant to close mines, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Monday. The upside for the sector was limited, they said, until producers cut production, which they were hesitant to do due to labour issues.

"However, production may be curtailed through the second half of 2017," they said.

Gold and platinum producers have been holding out for a weaker currency, or higher commodity prices, but have been frustrated on either side. This led to global miners falling, with Anglo American down 13% in 2017. It rose 182% in 2016.

The carnage among platinum producers continues, with Lonmin losing 47% so far in 2017. Impala Platinum is down 14.7%, but Anglo American Platinum has eked out marginal gains.

All eyes have been on gold producer Sibanye. As a diversified miner with gold and platinum interests, and with the Stillwater palladium takeover in the US set to contribute to the bottom line, it is saddled with debt and has lost 38.6% in 2017.