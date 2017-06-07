Sibanye gets preliminary B+ credit rating from S&P

S&P Global Ratings has assigned Sibanye Gold a preliminary B+ credit rating for its pending $1bn bond issue and given it a positive outlook as the miner advances its strategy to become a major platinum group metals (PGM) producer.

Sibanye is wrapping up the financing of a $2.65bn bridging loan to pay $2.2bn cash for the whole of Stillwater Mining, a US-based palladium and platinum miner, and adding output to its large platinum production base in SA, leapfrogging it into third place as the a leading PGM producer.

"The affirmative credit ratings endorse Sibanye’s maturing business model and the value that is being created by our recent acquisitions," said Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman in a Sens statement on Wednesday.

Sibanye is funding the bridging loan through the issue of the bond, which should be finalised before the end of June, and a $1bn rights issue, with the balance of the loan financed before the end of the year through either a streaming deal on platinum production from Stillwater, a convertible bond, rights issue, or debt.

Stillwater will issue the bond and Sibanye will guarantee it. "Re-financing the Stillwater acquisition bridge facility is a key focus area of ours, hence these ratings are a positive step forward in establishing an appropriate, long-term capital structure for Sibanye," said Froneman.

Sibanye has mandated Citi, HSBC and Barclays as global co-ordinators and bookrunners, as well as Credit Suisse and Standard Bank as bookrunners of the $1bn bond.

S&P said the B+ rating was preliminary and could be changed or withdrawn: "Final ratings will depend on [a] successful rights issue and our receipt, and satisfactory review of, final documentation of the bond issue. Accordingly, the preliminary ratings should not be construed as evidence of final ratings."

"The positive outlook reflects our forecast that, having completed the Stillwater acquisition, Sibanye will generate positive discretionary cash flow that should enable the company to gradually reduce leverage under our current base-case assumptions, and in line with its stated financial policy," the company said.

"This is based on our assumption that the company will successfully cut costs in its recently acquired South African PGM assets."

Froneman has said since February that Sibanye could cut between 200,000 ounces and 300,000 ounces of platinum production from its Rustenburg suite of shafts, bought from Anglo American Platinum, if it cannot mine them profitably. He has given the shafts under review until the end of the year to improve their performance.

"The business risk-profile assessment of Sibanye reflects a company with an ambitious growth strategy. Its portfolio of assets is spread across the cost curve, with high exposure to labour-intensive South African mining operations, some of which are high cost and in need of restructuring," S&P said. "However, Sibanye’s management team has a good track record of cost reduction and reserve extension of its South African gold assets."