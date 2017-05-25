SA mining stages a slight recovery

SA’s mining industry staged a slight recovery in 2016, but the sector was smaller than in 1994, with many domestic issues weighing heavily, most notably the sharp drop in gold production, Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter said.

Speaking at the chamber’s annual general meeting, which was to be addressed by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who did not attend, Baxter and departing chamber president Mike Teke said there were still considerable headwinds for the industry, with regulatory and policy uncertainty the most urgent factor to be resolved.

Teke also said the measurement of transformation in the sector should be revisited because it had been hijacked for political gain.

The chamber, which suspended a legal process to seek a declaratory order on whether past empowerment deals should be counted towards empowerment credits, has not heard from the department for two months on which changes were made to the draft third iteration of the Mining Charter, which the chamber has vehemently condemned.

Zwane said last week finalisation and publication of the charter was imminent.