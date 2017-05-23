SA’s share of global gold production expected to fall below 5% by 2020
SA’s contribution to global gold production will fall below 5% by 2020, BMI Research said in a report released on Tuesday morning.
While global gold production rose 6.5% to about 109.6-million ounces in 2020 from 102.9-million ounces in 2017, SA’s output would stagnate at about 5-million ounces, the research firm within the Fitch group forecast.
BMI forecasts SA’s gold production to decline 1% to 4.85-million ounces in 2017 from 4.9-million in 2016, but recover to 5.01-million ounces in 2020.
"SA’s gold production will pick up on the back of rising prices, which will improve gold miner’s margins. However, growth will continue to be hampered by ongoing labour unrest and power shortages. Major miners in the country continue to scale back operations and look abroad to invest," the report said.
"Notably, in December 2016, SA-based Sibanye Gold announced plans to acquire US-based platinum group metals Stillwater Mining Company for $2.2bn. We forecast SA’s gold output to account for approximately 4.6% of global gold production over this period compared to an average 5.6% over the previous five-year period."
Australia’s gold production is forecast to grow 9% to 12.45-million ounces in 2017 after achieving 8% growth to 11.43-million ounces 2016.
"A weaker Australian dollar compared to the US dollar will continue to boost the gold sector leading to mine expansions and increased exploration activities by the top miners. For example, in February, Resolute Mining received environmental approval to restart operations at the Sarsfield open pit. The firm’s Ravenswood expansion project will extend local operations for an additional 13 years and increase average annual gold production by 120,000oz. In January, senior miner Gold Fields received environmental approval for the estimated 270,00oz per annum Gruyere gold project, which the firm is developing with partner Gold Road Resources," BMI said.
The world’s biggest gold producer, China, is forecast to grow 1.5% to 16.47-million ounces in 2017.
"Major Chinese firms will ramp up investment in foreign gold mines, as the country’s gold demand growth far outpaces that of production. Indeed, in 2016, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 44.7% of global gold mining merger and acquisition activity. In April, Chinese firm Shandong Gold purchased a 50% stake in the Veladero mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold for $960m," the report said.
"In 2015, China set up a new $16bn mining fund to develop gold mining projects along the planned Silk Road infrastructure route. We forecast China’s gold mine production to stagnate over the coming years at around 16.5-million ounces."
