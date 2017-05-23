SA’s share of global gold production expected to fall below 5% by 2020

SA’s contribution to global gold production will fall below 5% by 2020, BMI Research said in a report released on Tuesday morning.

While global gold production rose 6.5% to about 109.6-million ounces in 2020 from 102.9-million ounces in 2017, SA’s output would stagnate at about 5-million ounces, the research firm within the Fitch group forecast.

BMI forecasts SA’s gold production to decline 1% to 4.85-million ounces in 2017 from 4.9-million in 2016, but recover to 5.01-million ounces in 2020.

"SA’s gold production will pick up on the back of rising prices, which will improve gold miner’s margins. However, growth will continue to be hampered by ongoing labour unrest and power shortages. Major miners in the country continue to scale back operations and look abroad to invest," the report said.

"Notably, in December 2016, SA-based Sibanye Gold announced plans to acquire US-based platinum group metals Stillwater Mining Company for $2.2bn. We forecast SA’s gold output to account for approximately 4.6% of global gold production over this period compared to an average 5.6% over the previous five-year period."