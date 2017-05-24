Glencore aims to expand agribusiness, says Ivan Glasenberg

The disposal took place when Glencore was rebuilding its balance sheet following the commodity price crash of 2015.

Ratings agencies have since upgraded Glencore and analysts say its balance sheet is now strong.

Glasenberg said he hoped to grow the agriculture business through its vehicle Glencore Agriculture, set up with the two Canadian funds.

"That structure will be used to continue growing our agriculture business," he said. "Hopefully it will get bigger in the future." In general, Glasenberg said he preferred to increase the business through acquisitions rather than greenfield investment, which in the mining sector can be very costly.

He also said the company had no interest in getting into commodities that it does not already trade.

Glencore has said the talks with Bunge may not lead to any deal, but has not said what it might acquire should it not buy Bunge.

Speculation has mounted that, after a string of poor results, the world’s big grain trading houses are poised for a wave of consolidation similar to the mergers and acquisitions seen in the farm chemicals and seed industries.

Apart from Bunge, the trading houses include rivals Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.

They have struggled against global oversupply and thin trading margins, but Glencore sees agriculture as part of the late-cycle commodities, for which it predicts demand will strengthen as economies such as China mature.

Reuters