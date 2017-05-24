Mining sector returned to profit in 2016, but employed fewer people
The South African mining industry showed signs of recovery during 2016 despite headwinds from global pricing and domestic uncertainty, said Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter, while outgoing president Mike Teke said the black ownership target needed to be revisited.
After making an aggregate loss of more than R30bn in 2015, the local mining sector generated R304bn towards SA’s gross domestic product, representing 7.4% last year, rising from R286m and 7.1% the previous year.
The sector’s payments towards royalties and taxes, money that flows directly into government coffers, stayed steady at R3.7bn and R12.5bn respectively, while R6bn was paid to a variety of levies, including skills development.
Employment in mining dipped to 455,109 people by the end of 2016, down from 457,698 a year earlier, the chamber said.
Falling global commodity prices in 2015 along with operational challenges, including the "negative impact of inappropriate Section 54 safety stoppages", contributed to the nearly R40bn aggregate loss of that year, Baxter said at the chamber’s annual general meeting in Johannesburg.
"In 2016-17, the green shoots of recovery, spurred by an improvement in some mineral prices, have helped provide some recovery to the sector, although some components are struggling," he said.
"At current prices more than half of the platinum sector is marginal or loss making, which is a significant challenge for the country," he said.
Teke, who is heading the newly formed Seriti Resources which is buying Anglo American’s Eskom-linked collieries, stressed the need to continue the transformation of the mining sector, changing the racial makeup of ownership and senior management positions, building on work already done in the sector.
"More has been achieved than our toughest critics would like to acknowledge," Teke said, pointing out that in 1994 the industry had a "pathetically small number of senior black and women technicians and managers. Today, the majority are black and/or female".
The industry was more than half owned by pension funds and investments including all racial groups, including the state-owned Public Investment Corporation and Industrial Development Corporation, while foreign investors owned the balance.
"None of these companies are owned and controlled by the mining magnates of old, who exist only in the minds of those who are trying to sell, for mischievous ends, the notion of white monopoly capital," Teke said.
The Mining Charter, in force since 2004 and in its second iteration and undergoing a third change, stipulated that mining companies must be at least 26% black owned by 2014, but Teke said that target was "conceptualised in a different era".
"We do need to be thinking more creatively about how our economy, and our industry in particular, can and should be transformed," he said.
Please login or register to comment.