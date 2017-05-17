Why rough diamond sales tumbled at De Beers’ fourth sale

De Beers, the largest producer of rough diamonds by value, reported revenue of $520m for the fourth sales event of the year, well below the figure recorded a year earlier.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American and one of the diversified miner’s core business units, said its May sales of $520m compared with the $636m it realised in the matching period a year earlier and $586m in the third sale of 2017. "We are continuing to see steady demand for rough diamonds despite the industry entering a typically quieter season," said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver.

The sale, the lowest so far in 2017, comes after the industry restocked its supplies of rough diamonds following the year-end sales period.