Companies / Mining

DIAMONDS

Why rough diamond sales tumbled at De Beers’ fourth sale

The sale comes after the industry restocked its supplies of rough diamonds following the year-end sales period

17 May 2017 - 06:19 Allan Seccombe
Picture: REUTERS
Image: Picture: REUTERS

De Beers, the largest producer of rough diamonds by value, reported revenue of $520m for the fourth sales event of the year, well below the figure recorded a year earlier.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American and one of the diversified miner’s core business units, said its May sales of $520m compared with the $636m it realised in the matching period a year earlier and $586m in the third sale of 2017. "We are continuing to see steady demand for rough diamonds despite the industry entering a typically quieter season," said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver.

The sale, the lowest so far in 2017, comes after the industry restocked its supplies of rough diamonds following the year-end sales period.

So far, the 2017 sales amounted to $2.4bn, said JP Morgan Cazenove, adding they represented 43% of its full-year sales forecast.

A year ago, the first four sales of the year represented 47% of the 2016 sales figure, it said.

Earlier in 2017, De Beers flooded its uneconomical Snap Lake mine in Canada, preserving a resource of some 30-million carats.

De Beers and its partner, Canada’s Mountain Province, have brought the Gahcho Kue mine into commercial production in 2017, replacing the
Snap Lake underground mine with a more cost-effective open-cast mine.

De Beers, which tailors production to match market demand, has set its 2017 production target at 31-million to 33-million carats.

The company has a total production capacity of 35-million carats, including its 51% share of diamonds from Gahcho Kue, which has annual production of about 4.5-million carats.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Revised mining charter ‘will empower the people ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Brian Molefe helped the Guptas ‘hijack a mine’, ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Eskom rejects allegations of helping Gupta family ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Danone venture capital unit signs deal with ...
Companies
5.
Prasa says it can hike pay and still cut staff ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Trying to keep mining deals clean
Money & Investing

De Beers says it could have carbon-neutral mines in 10 years
Companies / Mining

Braving the cold in search of diamonds
Companies / Mining

Mining for diamonds at the cold face
Life

Petra’s higher output keeps target in sight
Companies / Mining

Gold Fields’ Martin Preece faces South Deep hurdle
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.