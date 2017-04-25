Petra’s higher output keeps target in sight

Petra CEO Johan Dippenaar said the Tanzanian government owned 25% of Williamson and Petra was in talks with the government. "I can’t tell you what the outcome will be; 25% is already owned by locals, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We have a position unlike many others," he said.

SA’s Mining Charter dictates that mining companies operating in SA must have a minimum 26% black ownership. Dippenaar said Petra had met and stuck to that requirement.

Petra, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has invested billions of rand to develop fresh underground mining areas at its Finsch and Cullinan mines in SA as well as a new processing plant at the latter mine. The company has set a production target of 5.3-million carats by 2019.

Based on numbers released by De Beers on Monday, its South African division produced 4.234-million carats from its Venetia and Voorspoed mines in 2016. With Voorspoed due to close in the next few years, Petra is poised to challenge De Beers’s position over the past century as the leading producer of South African diamonds.

Petra said output in the third quarter to March of 999,768 carats was similar to that in the matching period a year earlier as rain in SA and Tanzania negatively affected tailings and opencast operations, respectively.

The benefits of the investment programme in fresh mining areas showed in the quarter, with strong improvements in grades at Finsch and Cullinan, the two largest mines in Petra.

However, on a nine-month basis, output was 15% higher at 3.015-million carats and Petra said it was on track to deliver on its full-year forecast of 4.4-million carats.

Disappointingly for Petra, it did not sell any exceptional diamonds during the quarter and as a consequence, its revenue fell 1% to $119m. A year ago, it realised $15m from the sale of large diamonds. Average rough diamond prices increased 2% from the average for the first two quarters of its financial year.

On a nine-month basis, revenue was up 27% to $347.6m, with $11m realised in exceptional diamond sales.