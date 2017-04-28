Mining for diamonds at the cold face

We are also warned not to put cream on our exposed skin as it will freeze and leave blemishes. When the wind is blowing, it will cut through however many layers of clothing worn, we are told.

Life is tough in the camp, employees say. It can be impossible to have any comfort outside for months on end — but there are attractions that make working here bearable.

A two-weeks-on and two-weeks-off shift rotation is a big drawcard, especially when leave is tacked on the end. Salaries are also an attraction. Although lower than those offered by Canada’s oil and gas industries, they are still enticing.

The mine’s general manager, South African Allan Rodel, says the shift system is a big factor in luring staff to the inhospitable mine where their every need is anticipated and catered for. His management team lives 280km away in Yellowknife and work four days out of seven.

Gahco Kué essentially needs a double staff complement — some 530 people — to accommodate the two-week shift that entails 12-hour working days that employees say often run longer than that.

This leaves little time to loiter in the canteen that provides cooked meals, snacks and fruit, or in the recreation room with a piano, pool table and games. There is a large and well-equipped gymnasium, which camp and travel coordinator Joe Adams says is the most popular venue.

Gahco Kué, the largest diamond mine to be opened in more than a decade, is an important addition for De Beers, which holds 51% of the joint venture with Canada’s Mountain Province. The C$1bn (about $736m) mine will generate 4.5-million carats a year, half of which goes to De Beers, which has pegged its global output for 2017 at between 31-million and 33-million carats.