Harmony Gold pays first dividend in four years

Revenue shot up to R9.87bn compared with R8.7bn a year earlier, and was given a R233m boost from the company’s gold hedging programme.

Gold production was slightly lower at 553,862oz versus 568,459oz in the previous interim period, as Harmony moved away from unprofitable production.

"We believe it is important to continue to strengthen our cash flow, to pay dividends and to finance our growth ambitions, and to ensure that Harmony’s share price correctly reflects its true value," Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said.

Shareholders have clearly recognised changes in Harmony. Its market capitalisation at the end of December was R13.9bn, more than double the R6.8bn from the pervious December.

Harmony was on track to deliver 1.05-million ounces of gold for its full year to end-June at a cost of $1,100/oz.