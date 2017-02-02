Harmony Gold pays first dividend in four years
A strong first-half turnaround has left it free of debt and ready for growth — and shareholders have recognised the changes in the miner
Harmony Gold paid its first interim dividend in four years as its operations and hedging strategies contributed to a strong performance in the first six months of its financial year, leaving the company practically debt free and ready for growth.
Harmony declared a 50c dividend for the six months to end-December, the first since the same period in 2012, as net profit ballooned to R1.5bn compared with a R445m loss a year earlier.
... it is important to continue to strengthen our cash flow, to pay dividends and to finance our growth ambitions
Revenue shot up to R9.87bn compared with R8.7bn a year earlier, and was given a R233m boost from the company’s gold hedging programme.
Gold production was slightly lower at 553,862oz versus 568,459oz in the previous interim period, as Harmony moved away from unprofitable production.
"We believe it is important to continue to strengthen our cash flow, to pay dividends and to finance our growth ambitions, and to ensure that Harmony’s share price correctly reflects its true value," Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said.
Shareholders have clearly recognised changes in Harmony. Its market capitalisation at the end of December was R13.9bn, more than double the R6.8bn from the pervious December.
Harmony was on track to deliver 1.05-million ounces of gold for its full year to end-June at a cost of $1,100/oz.
Harmony cut its net debt to R289m from R1.1bn at the end of its 2016 financial year in June, freeing up the company to invest $70m in this financial year to end-June in its Hidden Valley gold and silver mine in Papua New Guinea, and a further $110m next financial year, chief financial officer Frank Abbott said.
Harmony bought Newcrest Mining’s 50% stake in Hidden Valley last year for $1, giving it full ownership of the mine from October last year.
There are also a number of projects in SA Harmony will invest in, Abbott said.
Harmony is hunting for further growth in SA, Papua New Guinea and elsewhere in Africa to replace mines it will close in SA over the next five years and push its production to 1.5-million ounces.
Harmony was looking at a number of targets, said Steenkamp. The company was looking for a mine producing between 100,000oz and 200,000oz of gold a year with a 2-million ounce resource and all-in sustaining costs of $950/oz.
This purchase, depending on the size, would be funded through debt and cash and possibly a rights issue, Steenkamp said.
