Harmony forecasts return to the black

Its return to profitability was primarily due to an increase in the average gold spot price received, the recognition of a gain on the Hidden Valley acquisition and the gains recognised on the gold and currency hedges, the statement said.

“We achieved all we set out to in the six months from July 1 to December 31,” said CEO Peter Steenkamp. “We improved

our safety performance and increased production. Safe mines are profitable mines and profitable mines strengthen our margins,” he said.

Harmony has set itself a target of reaching 1.5-million ounces of gold output in the next three years as the company nears the start of constructing the Golpu copper and gold mine it shares with Australia’s Newcrest Mining in Papua

New Guinea.

Steenkamp has said that Harmony needs to have critical mass to fund the more than $2bn New Guinean project as it starts closing old and depleted mines in SA.

Harmony has also opted to mine the high-grade portion of its loss-making Kusasalethu mine, reducing its life to five years from 25.