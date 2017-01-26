Residents of the Mapela villages near Mokopane in Limpopo protested on Wednesday outside the Johannesburg offices of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)‚ which they say is ignoring their demands and favouring the mining companies operating on their lands.

Community members held placards calling for the resignation of senior SAHRC management and sang struggle songs outside the commission’s offices as a meeting between community leaders‚ the mining companies and the SAHRC continued inside.

Meshack Mbangula‚ national co-ordinator of Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA)‚ was among the protesters. He said a variety of issues affecting the community had been raised over many years with the commission but it had failed to act.

Commission spokesperson Gail Smith said the commission was currently in discussions with the Mapela community members who had picketed. "We do not have any further comment at this stage‚" she said.

"Because the mines have money we see that the SAHRC has been ignoring the plight of the community‚" said Mbangula.