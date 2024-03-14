Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Exxaro has declared a special dividend even though headline earnings per share for the year to end-December fell 22%, thanks to the mining company’s strong balance sheet. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Nombasa Tsengwa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Exxaro gives shareholders a good reason to smile
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Nombasa Tsengwa
Exxaro has declared a special dividend even though headline earnings per share for the year to end-December fell 22%, thanks to the mining company’s strong balance sheet. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Nombasa Tsengwa.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.