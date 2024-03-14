Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Exxaro gives shareholders a good reason to smile

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Nombasa Tsengwa

14 March 2024 - 20:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Exxaro has declared a special dividend even though headline earnings per share for the year to end-December fell 22%, thanks to the mining company’s strong balance sheet. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Nombasa Tsengwa.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sandton City owners fail in bid to stop ...
Companies / Property
2.
Old Mutual cites divorce settlement for ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Santam latest company to set minimum pay at ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
SAA’s R3bn deal with Takatso falls apart
Companies
5.
Woolworths Foods boss Zyda Rylands to leave in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.