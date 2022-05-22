KwaZulu-Natal buckles under more flooding
Weather service issues its highest flood alert after rain lashes the province
22 May 2022 - 18:00
UPDATED 22 May 2022 - 22:53
The SA Weather Service issued its highest flood alert at the weekend as torrential rains pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal and threatened to aggravate extensive infrastructure damage caused by the province’s worst flooding in a generation in April.
A red level 10 warning indicates disruptive rain leading to damage to roads, bridges, property, infrastructure and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams. Mudslides and displacement of communities can be expected, and the country’s disaster management rescue teams are on stand-by in the province, parts of which are prone to snowfall. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now