National KwaZulu-Natal buckles under more flooding Weather service issues its highest flood alert after rain lashes the province B L Premium

The SA Weather Service issued its highest flood alert at the weekend as torrential rains pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal and threatened to aggravate extensive infrastructure damage caused by the province’s worst flooding in a generation in April.

A red level 10 warning indicates disruptive rain leading to damage to roads, bridges, property, infrastructure and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams. Mudslides and displacement of communities can be expected, and the country’s disaster management rescue teams are on stand-by in the province, parts of which are prone to snowfall. ..