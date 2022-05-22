‘Go vegan, stay home and drink less’
Bank of America offers already hard-pressed South Africans a few tips to beat the Reserve Bank’s latest interest rate hike
22 May 2022 - 07:14
South Africans seeking respite from high inflation and looming price increases should consider going vegan, drinking less alcohol and avoiding bread, according to Bank of America.
While the inflation rate held steady at 5.9% in April —near the ceiling of the central bank’s target range of 3% to 6% — the “pain points” for annual and monthly price increases were meat products, fats, and oils, and alcoholic beverages, Tatonga Rusike, Bank of America’s Sub-Saharan Africa economist, said in a note...
