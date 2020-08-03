Companies / Management

Implats names Thandi Orleyn as new board chair

03 August 2020 - 12:21 karl gernetzky
Picture: IMPLATS
Picture: IMPLATS

Impala Platinum, the world’s third-largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), has named former board member Thandi Orleyn as its new chair from October.

Orleyn is an advocate and currently serves on the boards of BP Southern Africa, Reunert, Toyota SA and Ceramics Industries.

Orleyn had been on the board of Implats for 11 years before stepping down in 2015.

Orleyn replaces Mandla Gantsho, who will step down at the group’s AGM on October 14.

“On behalf of the board, we extend a warm welcome to Thandi and wish her every success in her role as a board member and chair designate,” said Gantsho.

In morning trade on Monday the share price of Implats was down 0.29% to R150.44, having risen 4.82% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

