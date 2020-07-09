Implats: not just an also-ran
Amplats and Sibanye have been the PGM poster children of late. But it may be time to give Implats another look
09 July 2020 - 05:00
Of all the SA mining companies grappling with the Covid-19 crisis, Impala Platinum (Implats) has had one of the more interesting rides.
It started with the bizarre arrest of its Rustenburg CEO, Mark Munroe, just a few weeks into lockdown when, in mid-April, he called for miners to return to work.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now