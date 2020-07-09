Money & Investing Implats: not just an also-ran Amplats and Sibanye have been the PGM poster children of late. But it may be time to give Implats another look BL PREMIUM

Of all the SA mining companies grappling with the Covid-19 crisis, Impala Platinum (Implats) has had one of the more interesting rides.

It started with the bizarre arrest of its Rustenburg CEO, Mark Munroe, just a few weeks into lockdown when, in mid-April, he called for miners to return to work.