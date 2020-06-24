Implats lifts force majeure on sales

Impala Platinum (Implats), SA’s third-largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), lifted its force majeure on sales on Monday and kept its production forecast in the middle of its stated target.
Implats will produce 2.77-million to 2.795-million ounces of refined metals making up the six platinum group elements for its 2020 financial year to end-June, right in the middle of its earlier forecast of 2.6-million to 2.9-million ounces.
