Zeder declares special dividend
The group expects the volatility in the markets in which it operates to continue in the short- to medium-term
24 April 2024 - 08:06
Agribusiness-focused investment holding group Zeder crept back to the black in the year ended February, as headline earnings per share (HEPS) improved to 0.8c from a loss of 12.1c the prior year.
The company said this was mainly due to the prior year decrease in the listed KAL Group share price at the date of unbundling in April 2022, countered by the net increase in the valuation of Zeder’s unlisted investments during the year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.