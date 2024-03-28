Companies / Land & Agriculture

Zeder receives approaches for its pome division and Zaad Holdings

The agribusiness-focused investment holding group has appointed PSG Capital and Coöperatieve Rabobank as co-advisers

28 March 2024 - 07:50
by JACQUELINE MACKENZIE
Picture: 123RF
Agribusiness-focused investment holding group Zeder has received several approaches from third parties regarding its pome division and Zaad Holdings, it said.

In February, the group implemented the disposal by its unit, Zeder Financial Services (ZFS), of its shareholding in Capespan Group, excluding its pome fruit primary production operations and the Novo fruit packhouse.

Pome is a general term for deciduous fruit such as apples and pears that have a core with seeds surrounded by an edible outer layer and skin.

Zeder said on Thursday that it wanted to consider these approaches in a manner that was fair to the third parties and the respective management teams of the portfolio investments.

It has appointed PSG Capital and Coöperatieve Rabobank as co- advisers to consider any Zaad-specific approaches and potentially embark on formal processes where appropriate.

It expects the evaluation of these approaches to take several months to finalise.

The company, valued at about R2.5bn on the JSE, sold its 92.98% interest in fruit distributor Capespan Group via its subsidiary ZFS to special-purpose acquisition vehicle 3 Sisters, owned and funded by Agrarius Agri Value Chain (Agrarius OpCo), for R550m, of which Zeder received R511.4m.

Agrarius OpCo operates a R10bn sustainability focused asset-backed note programme and is administered by diversified financial services group 27four Investment Managers.

Zeder was listed on the JSE in 2006 as a vehicle to consolidate PSG’s various agribusiness industry holdings.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Zeder upbeat on fruit after Western Cape winter rains

Agricultural group says recent floods in province had limited impact on farming infrastructure and crops
Companies
5 months ago

Zeder share jumps as it announces sale of stake in fruit distributor

ZFS and the Capespan minority shareholders have agreed to sell to special-purpose acquisition vehicle 3 Sisters
Companies
6 months ago

Tricky harvests ahead for agribusinesses

The good news is that there are plenty of agri options on the JSE. The bad: that locally listed stocks are failing miserably to attract investor dosh
Money & Investing
10 months ago

Tough economy harms Zeder’s remaining businesses

Net asset value of agribusiness investment holding company falls 44% after downsizing
Companies
11 months ago
