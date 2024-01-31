The SA Poultry Association has slammed government’s latest move, which includes cutting duties on targeted frozen poultry imports. Sapa says the decision will weigh on the already battered industry, Business Day TV discussed this with the association’s CEO, Izaak Breitenbach.
NEWS LEADER
Watch: Government ruffles poultry industry’s feathers
Business Day TV talks to SA Poultry Association CEO Izaak Breitenbach
The SA Poultry Association has slammed government’s latest move, which includes cutting duties on targeted frozen poultry imports. Sapa says the decision will weigh on the already battered industry, Business Day TV discussed this with the association’s CEO, Izaak Breitenbach.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Astral Foods expects 300% profit leap off low base
Government ruffles feathers with steps to cut chicken import duties
Why French farmers are protesting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.