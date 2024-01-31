Companies / Land & Agriculture

Watch: Government ruffles poultry industry’s feathers

Business Day TV talks to SA Poultry Association CEO Izaak Breitenbach

31 January 2024 - 20:57
Picture: REUTERS

The SA Poultry Association has slammed government’s latest move, which includes cutting duties on targeted frozen poultry imports. Sapa says the decision will weigh on the already battered industry, Business Day TV discussed this with the association’s CEO, Izaak Breitenbach.

