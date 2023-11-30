Tongaat loses court case over payment of sugar levies
Judgment yet to clarify if it needs to pay outstanding levies
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners have lost their court case about the nonpayment of sugar levies, but it is not yet clear if they will need to repay more than R1bn owing to the SA Sugar Association (SASA).
The order by Durban high court judge Rashid Vahed was given without full reasons, which will be issued on Monday. ..
