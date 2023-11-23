Companies / Land & Agriculture

WATCH: KAL Group weathers tough trading conditions

Business Day TV speaks to KAL Group CEO Sean Walsh

23 November 2023 - 21:02
by Business Day TV
Resilient: KAL Group’s retail core is in Agrimark. Picture: Michel Dei-Cont
Resilient: KAL Group’s retail core is in Agrimark. Picture: Michel Dei-Cont

Despite taking a R63m hit related to costs associated with load-shedding, KAL Group has managed to deliver upbeat earnings.

During the full-year period recurring headline earnings per share increased by 7.2%, boosted by a near 43% jump in revenue.

Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with group CEO Sean Walsh.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

