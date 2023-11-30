Gumede in race against time to buy Tongaat
Mozambican agriculture group RGS and Vision Consortium, which includes Robert Gumede, have submitted bids
30 November 2023 - 11:54
UPDATED 30 November 2023 - 19:13
Businessperson Robert Gumede has until December 7 to buy the debt of Tongaat Hulett from nine banks or face off against Mozambican group RGS to see who is chosen as the owner of the sugar producer.
Tongaat on Wednesday evening published two business rescue plans, each detailing a bid to acquire the company...
