Republican Tim Scott officially launches 2024 presidential bid

Business Day TV speaks to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Business Day TV speaks to Astral CEO Chris Schutte
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
The only black Republican in the US Senate is rated low in the polls, but has the support of Larry Ellison, Elon Musk and, apparently, Donald Trump
Coach José Riveiro may well emerge at season’s end with more trophies than the Sundowns juggernaut
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
Washington — Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the US Senate, formally kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, betting his upbeat message will sell in a party in which many voters are still firmly behind former President Donald Trump.
In a speech to supporters in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, Scott leant heavily into his personal experience as the impoverished child of a single mother as proof that America remains a nation of opportunity.
He emphasised the progress the US has made on racial issues in recent decades, proclaiming — as he often does — that the US is not a racist country. He attacked Democrats, meanwhile, for attempting to stoke racial division for partisan gain.
“Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every single rung of the ladder that helped me climb,” he said. “And that’s why I am announcing today that I am running for president of the United States of America.”
With only 1% of support among registered Republicans, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, Scott faces an uphill battle in his bid to win the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden next year.
About 49% of Republicans plan to vote for Trump, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Trump’s closest rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, will jump into the race in the coming days, according to sources with knowledge of his plans.
But Scott is a favourite among donors and fellow legislators. John Thune, the number two Republican in the US Senate, introduced Scott on Monday, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a major backer, also attended. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, has twice retweeted material from Scott’s campaign Twitter account in recent days.
Scott is also popular in South Carolina, which plays a key role in the Republican race. The Deep South state is the third in the nation to hold a Republican nominating contest in the state-by-state battle to determine a presidential nominee.
In order to win the state, he will need to face off directly with Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who threw her hat into the ring in February, and who is also broadly popular with the state's voters.
‘City on the hill’
The senator stands out partly due to his relentless optimism and his calls for unity, which were on full display during his speech. He often points to his own impoverished upbringing as proof that the US remains a land of opportunity.
“America is the city on the hill. We are the beacon in the midst of darkness,” he said.
Still, it remains to be seen whether a significant number of Republicans find his message appealing.
Many Republicans appear hungry for a bruising fight with Democrats this election. That is particularly true after New York City prosecutors indicted Trump in March on charges he falsified documents to cover up hush money paid to a porn star. Most Republicans consider those charges politically motivated.
Scott did not shy away entirely from confrontational rhetoric, saying that under Biden, America was a “nation in decline”.
He notably did not mention Trump, but said the Republican nominee would need to be electable.
“We need a president that persuades not just our friends and our base,” Scott said.
Trump, meanwhile, used the launch to take a swipe at DeSantis, his main rival.
“Good luck to senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. “It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Republican Tim Scott officially launches 2024 presidential bid
Scott is a favourite among donors and fellow legislators
Washington — Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the US Senate, formally kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, betting his upbeat message will sell in a party in which many voters are still firmly behind former President Donald Trump.
In a speech to supporters in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, Scott leant heavily into his personal experience as the impoverished child of a single mother as proof that America remains a nation of opportunity.
He emphasised the progress the US has made on racial issues in recent decades, proclaiming — as he often does — that the US is not a racist country. He attacked Democrats, meanwhile, for attempting to stoke racial division for partisan gain.
“Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every single rung of the ladder that helped me climb,” he said. “And that’s why I am announcing today that I am running for president of the United States of America.”
With only 1% of support among registered Republicans, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, Scott faces an uphill battle in his bid to win the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden next year.
About 49% of Republicans plan to vote for Trump, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Trump’s closest rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, will jump into the race in the coming days, according to sources with knowledge of his plans.
But Scott is a favourite among donors and fellow legislators. John Thune, the number two Republican in the US Senate, introduced Scott on Monday, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a major backer, also attended. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, has twice retweeted material from Scott’s campaign Twitter account in recent days.
Scott is also popular in South Carolina, which plays a key role in the Republican race. The Deep South state is the third in the nation to hold a Republican nominating contest in the state-by-state battle to determine a presidential nominee.
In order to win the state, he will need to face off directly with Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who threw her hat into the ring in February, and who is also broadly popular with the state's voters.
‘City on the hill’
The senator stands out partly due to his relentless optimism and his calls for unity, which were on full display during his speech. He often points to his own impoverished upbringing as proof that the US remains a land of opportunity.
“America is the city on the hill. We are the beacon in the midst of darkness,” he said.
Still, it remains to be seen whether a significant number of Republicans find his message appealing.
Many Republicans appear hungry for a bruising fight with Democrats this election. That is particularly true after New York City prosecutors indicted Trump in March on charges he falsified documents to cover up hush money paid to a porn star. Most Republicans consider those charges politically motivated.
Scott did not shy away entirely from confrontational rhetoric, saying that under Biden, America was a “nation in decline”.
He notably did not mention Trump, but said the Republican nominee would need to be electable.
“We need a president that persuades not just our friends and our base,” Scott said.
Trump, meanwhile, used the launch to take a swipe at DeSantis, his main rival.
“Good luck to senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. “It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable.”
Reuters
Black US radio host Larry Elder to vie for 2024 Republican vote
Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible US presidential run
Nikki Haley to challenge Donald Trump and others in US presidential bid
Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Joe Biden confident the US will reach deal in debt ceiling talks
EDITORIAL: He might still come up Trumps
Republican congressman George Santos charged with fraud
Donald Trump found liable in writer E Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse lawsuit
IAN BREMMER: US gearing up for Biden vs Trump rematch
Proud Boys members found guilty of seditious conspiracy over Capitol riot
Senate Democrats initiate ‘China Competition 2.0’ legislation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.