However, a large degree of uncertainty remains about the future of the sugar giant
The bulk of outstanding payments owed to commercial cane growers have been made by embattled sugar giant Tongaat Hulett, the SA Canegrowers association said on Wednesday, as both parties reach an agreement on short-term payments for sugar cane deliveries.
Tongaat Hulett, SA’s biggest sugar producer and land developer whose future is now in the hands of business rescue practitioners, missed a R400m payment for sugar cane deliveries, threatening the livelihoods of thousands of workers delivering cane to a number of its mills in KwaZulu-Natal..
Tongaat Hulett makes progress on payments to mills for sugar cane deliveries
However, a large degree of uncertainty remains about the future of the sugar giant
