Magister 'not opposed' to sweetening deal for sour Tongaat minorities Some investors opposed to a takeover bid have urged Tongaat Hulett to consider approaching banks to convert its debt to equity or to sell assets

Mauritius-based firm Magister, whose takeover bid for Tongaat Hulett at a bargain price is being opposed by a small collective of the embattled sugar giant’s shareholders, says it is not opposed to making an offer to minorities if the need arises.

The 130-year-old sugar mill, battling under the weight of a R6.8bn debt pile, has been at pains to push through a controversial, potentially dilutive rights offer in the first half of 2022 in a bid to raise as much as R5bn to keep its sugar businesses intact...