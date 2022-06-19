Magister ‘not opposed’ to sweetening deal for sour Tongaat minorities
Some investors opposed to a takeover bid have urged Tongaat Hulett to consider approaching banks to convert its debt to equity or to sell assets
19 June 2022 - 16:50
Mauritius-based firm Magister, whose takeover bid for Tongaat Hulett at a bargain price is being opposed by a small collective of the embattled sugar giant’s shareholders, says it is not opposed to making an offer to minorities if the need arises.
The 130-year-old sugar mill, battling under the weight of a R6.8bn debt pile, has been at pains to push through a controversial, potentially dilutive rights offer in the first half of 2022 in a bid to raise as much as R5bn to keep its sugar businesses intact...
